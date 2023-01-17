By Babra Anyait

The outgoing Makerere University Convocation Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, has advised people aggrieved by their current leadership to go to court.

This comes after a section of the university alumni petitioned the office of the academic registrar and issued a notice to move a vote of no confidence against Dr. Tanga.

They accuse Tanga and other members of holding an illegal annual general meeting last month and for allegedly misusing the convocation funds worth Shs1.5 billion for years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 without providing budget and accountability.

Isaac Kwagala who presented a joint statement to the media at Makerere on behalf of other members demanded that an urgent meeting be held to consider the removal of the current leadership with immediate effect.

“We can not allow him to entrench such practices in the convocation. We are here to resist militarism, dictatorship, electoral fraud, and corruption. This is what Mr. Tanga represents and this is what we stand against. We are strongly denouncing such actions,” Kwagala said on Monday.

However speaking to KFM, Dr. Tanga said the accusations against him are baseless.

“The only thing is that elections ended, we have an executive, and whoever feels aggrieved, you can follow the constitution. Follow the constitution and go to court,” Tanga said.