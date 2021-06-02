A Tanzanian female Member of Parliament (MP), Condester Sichwale, was thrown out of Parliament by the speaker, Job Ndugai, for wearing tight clothes.

The MP was thrown out after Nyang’wale MP, Hussein Amar raised a complaint about her dress code. According to Amar, he said MPs should dress in an exemplary manner since they are the leaders and mirrors of society.

“Parliament is a mirror of society and Tanzania, and some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes and are legislators. What are they showing to the society?” Amar said amid cheers from the other MPs.

Ndugai politely asked the female MP to quietly leave and return after dressing in a more appropriate manner.