By Benjamin Jumbe

The President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in the country for a two-day state visit.

The visiting head of state was received at Entebbe international airport by third deputy president Lukia Nakadama and accorded a gun salute upon arrival at State House Entebbe where she was received by her host President Museveni.

President Suluhu and her delegation are expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Museveni and the Uganda delegation at State House Entebbe.

She will later meet members of Uganda’s business community and industrialists.

This is her second visit to Uganda. Her first official visit to the country was in April 2021 when she came for the signing of the final investment decision which was aimed at kick starting the construction of the East Africa crude oil pipeline (EACOP).