By Ritah Kemigisa

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ssemujju Nganda has challenged the forthcoming Tarehe Sita celebrations as “unconstitutional and a waste of public resources.”

The 41st UPDF Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations will be held this Sunday February 6th, 2022 in Mbale “

Raising his procedural concern during plenary, Ssemujju argues that celebrating such a day is illegal since it was a rebel group and not the UPDF that then attacked the military at Kabamba when the UPC government was in power.

“This week, there are festivities to remember the day a rebel group attacked a military barracks at Kabamba, when the UPC gov’t was in power.”

Ssemujju further adds that even the NRM day that was celebrated last week is also unconstitutional and should be rescinded.

However the deputy speaker of parliament Anitah Among has quashed his prayer saying the army is celebrating where they came from.