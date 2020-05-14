By Denis Opoka

Drama ensued after COVID-19 taskforce members were thrown out of the meeting after some members showed up without facemasks.

Over 15 members who included members of the press, local leaders, and development partners were ordered to vacate the meeting and ordered return upon putting on the face masks.

Taskforce Chairperson also RDC Williams Komakech, said, unfortunately, some members of the task force are defying the Presidential directive of putting on the facemask when they are in the public and yet they were supposed to be exemplary to the local communities.

The members who were kicked out of the meeting were later allowed back in the meeting after they complied with the directive and came back while putting on the facemask.

President Yoweri Museveni last week announced the mandatory wearing of facemask, as he extended the lockdown for 14 days while easing some of the imposed 35 restrictions saying since there is no treatment or vaccine for the virus, the best way to prevent it from spreading is by keeping high standards of hygiene and wearing face masks in public.