By Nobert Atukunda and Tonny Abet

With hours remaining to the end of the 42-day lockdown that was instituted on June 18, the Covid-19 national taskforce has recommended phased lifting.

According to sources, there is no resolution that has been agreed on yet regarding the reopening though the taskforce agreed on phased reopening. However more discussions are still ongoing.

“No resolution yet but agreed is that reopening be in phased manner but more discussions are still unlocking and things

might be different and might turn around with tomorrow’s meeting,” the source said.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that a small committee has been set by the prime minister to analyse and discuss the details today in a meeting that will be chaired by Ministry of Health.

The President, who is expected to address the nation tomorrow evening, remains the final decision maker on this matter .

He imposed a second lockdown following a second wave of the pandemic that increased Covid cases, hospital admissions, and deaths.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/taskforce-suggests-phased-reopening–3490612