Female MPs have opposed the newly approved tax on diapers, warning that it will adversely affect mothers’ productive time.

The new tax that comes into effect on July 1 was approved by the parliament in the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

According to government, they hope to generate Shs2.6 billion from this tax measure.

Addressing journalists at parliament, Mityana Woman MP who is also the shadow information minister Joyce Bagala said whereas the tax on diapers is intended to increase revenue, the country stands to lose if the productive time of mothers is wasted in washing diapers.

She has also warned that taxing adult diapers will worsen health conditions of older persons arising from improperly handled reusable nappies.

“Adult diapers improve their quality of life and make it possible for some of them to continue doing productive work. It is important to note that many of these senior citizens are retired and lack daily income streams to meet some of their needs, thus taxing adult diapers will worsen their health conditions,” Bagala said.

The Female MPs thus want diapers to be tax-free just like sanitary pads.