Taxi Drivers at Entebbe stage in the old taxi park have insisted that they will not go to Usafi or Kisenyi parks as directed by Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs unless KCCA fulfills its pledge.

On Friday last week, Kabanda directed all taxis from Old Taxi Park and those on illegal stages along Entebbe road to move their operations to Usafi and Kisenye parks.

According to Kabanda, this is intended to decongest the city, restore order and streamline operations of public transport within the central business district.

However, the directive that was supposed to be fulfilled yesterday was defied as no taxi operator shifted to the designated parks.

Speaking to KFM, the taxi drivers said a lot was discussed during the meeting they had with Kabanda, KCCA and the minister for works and transport among which the authorities were tasked to make proper way through to Usafi and ensure the safety and security of passengers during the night but none has been handled.