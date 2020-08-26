

By Shamim Nateebwa

Entebbe taxi enforcement team has vowed to continue impounding vehicles found flouting the standard operating procedures set by the ministry of health to contain the spread of covid19.

Richard Kiyaga the Chairperson Entebbe taxis and head of the enforcement reveals that by yesterday evening, the team had impounded about 50 vehicles along Entebbe road for failing to adhere to the Standard operating procedures

He says Entebbe road is one of the busiest routes carrying people to and from Kampala, and poses threats of increasing Covid 19 spread if standard operating procedures are not followed.

He reveals that during the operations passengers found without masks are dragged from the vehicles, forced to buy a mask if they need to continue with their journeys while taxi drivers and conductors are forced to ensure that all passengers sanitize entering the vehicle.