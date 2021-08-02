By Prossy Kisakye

As public transport resumes today after 42 days of covid-19 induced lockdown, taxi operators under their umbrella organisation, Uganda Transport Development Agency (UTRADA) have formed task forces that will enforce presidential directives in regard to curbing the spread of the pandemic.

This followed the partial reopening of the economy by president Museveni during his national address over the weekend where he allowed the resumption of public transport on a half passenger capacity and under strict observance of the standard operating procedures.

He warned that in two weeks if the taxi and bus operators fail to adhere to the directives, they will be forced to go back into another lockdown.

Now, the chairperson of the Agency, Mustapha Mayambala, tells KFM that they can’t allow to go into another lockdown due the ups and downs witnessed in the just concluded 42 days lockdown.

He says the committee leaders of the formed taskforces are tasked to ensure that drivers, conductors and passengers observe all measures in prevention of the spread of covid-19 pandemic.