Taxi operators under the Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators have challenged government for delaying to reinstate breathalysers. The devices are used to test alcohol levels consumed by motorists along roads across the Country.

They believe this has resulted in an increase in the number of road crashes that have left hundreds of Ugandans dead and many surviving with serious body effects.

Last week, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Works and Transport, together with Uganda National Roads Authority held detailed discussions regarding the use of breathalysers to reduce road traffic crashes caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol among others.

Speaking to KFM, the Federation chairperson, Mr. Rashid Sekindi said driving under the influence of alcohol is an offence right from the driving school.

Last week’s traffic police report indicated that in one week from July 30th to August, 99 people were reported dead in 79 fatal crashes. According to the 2022 annual crime and traffic/road safety report, 20,394 road crashes were recorded countrywide where 1,579 pedestrians were killed translating into four dying every day and 131 every month.