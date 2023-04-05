The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has blamed the absenteeism of Ministers from plenary sittings for the slow progress of the House’s work.

Chairing the House this afternoon, Tayebwa also decried consistent late coming among both MPs and ministers, warning that plenary starts at 2 pm.

Tayebwa has threatened to summon ministers for indiscipline saying they cannot delegate their core responsibility to the Government Chief Whip.

On his part, the Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua has suggested the naming and shaming of absentee ministers noting that Cabinet has since agreed that at least 30% of ministers attend plenary at every sitting.

He has pledged to present a minister’s rota to clearly indicate which ministers are supposed to attend plenary on specific days.