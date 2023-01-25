Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has named a seven-member select committee that will probe operations of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as well as alleged corruption. The committee is headed by Mbarara city legislator, Mwine Mpaka.

Other members on the committee include; Mbale MP, Karim Masaba, PWDs representative Laura Kanushu , Kyotera district woman MP Fortunate Nnatongo, Rwampara county MP Kankunda , Entebbe Municipality MP Michael Kakembo and workers MP Charles Bakabulindi.

Tayebwa has among other things ordered the ad hoc committee to examine corporate governance structures at NSSF to evaluate the status and safety of the savers’ money and examine the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the fund’s managing director, Richard Byarugaba.

This is after the state minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi told parliament that members’ savings in NSSF are safe despite recent reports of corruption and mismanagement of the fund that have been circulating in the media.

The select committee is expected to report back to parliament within 30 days.