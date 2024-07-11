The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tayebwa has tasked the government to reduce the cost of the internet.

While officiating at the Launch of GVA-Uganda’s new player in the telecommunications market CANALBOX, Tayebwa said the high cost of internet makes it difficult to do business.

He said reducing the cost of the internet will help improve the business environment in the country, while creating jobs for the unemployed youth and generating revenue or government.

He asked the company to zero-rate the education websites to enable children in rural areas access key information.

“My child can afford using internet because I can buy it but now children deep in Wakiso, children of motorcycle riders they may not be in a position to afford so if you can zero-rate education services it will be great”, Tayebwa emphasized.

GVA-Uganda, a new player in the telecommunications market, has so far injected over Shs50 billion connecting about 500 homes to Wi-Fi in the districts of Wakiso and Kampala.