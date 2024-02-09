As Uganda prepares to celebrate National Condom Day on February 13, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng to present a statement about the relevance of the day.

He also tasked her to explain why some condoms are smaller in size, which he says increases the risk of spreading HIV/AIDs and other sexually transmitted diseases.

“That is a day I have never heard of being celebrated but I think Parliament is a platform which we use to inform the public and educate the public about these issues. SO honourable minister please issue a statement on this,” Tayebwa said.

In her response, the minister told parliament that the day is commemorated to sensitize the public on the importance of condoms and highlight their effectiveness in offering protection against HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

This year’s National Condom Day celebrations will be commemorated in Lyantonde district which is among the districts with high HIV/AIDS prevalence rate.