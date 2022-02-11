By Benjamin Jumbe

The government chief Whip has called on members of parliament from the ruling party NRM not to append their signatures on a pending censure petition.

This comes after the opposition started the collection of signatures to censure security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi over unresolved killings and torture in the country.

In a letter to the party’s caucus members, Tayebwa said the petition is ill-conceived and politically motivated to weaken the NRM government and party through blackmailing some of the party’s senior and hardworking cadres.

He adds that it also fails to show the personal culpability of the minister in the performance of his duties that would warrant his censure, describing it as another strategy by opposition to remain relevant in the media through blackmail.

He maintains that torture is not a policy of government nor is it a method of interrogation with the President has clearly stated this position.