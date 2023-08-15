The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Thomas Tayebwa has told legislators to stop panicking over World Bank’s move to suspend new loans to Uganda due to the recently signed Anti-Homosexuality law.

This after Otuke County MP, Omara Paul implored the government to explain to the legislators how Uganda is prepared to handle the possible economic shocks ahead.

While responding to the concerns, Tayebwa appealed to MPs to stop panicking since they knew the possible outcomes of the law that Uganda passed in support of the majority of Ugandans who wanted to preserve their culture.

He asked the MPs to give time to the government to forge a way forward.

“When we were making that decision we knew it would have reparations and we are strong about the decision we made as a house. The moment you show any signs of weakness and panic, it means we don’t know what we are doing. We knew threats would come, so, please let us be calm,” Tayebwa told legislators.

He was supported by Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who said that the MPs should patiently wait for the official government communication over the budget income and expenditure.