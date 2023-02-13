Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has pledged to broker an urgent meeting on food security between Karamoja region Members of Parliament and President Yoweri Museveni.

While representing President Museveni at the consecration and enthronement event of the Second Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese Rev. Canon Simon Akol Aisu in Kotido district, Tayebwa said that with enough capacity building in agriculture, Karamoja region can be turned into a food basket for the entire country. He added that government has already discussed means including better irrigation schemes for the region.

Tayebwar’s call was triggered by Kotido LC5 chairman Paul Komol’s remarks, saying that another food crisis is likely to hit the region from March to August this year.

“I am happy that my Lord Bishop touched on that matter, we need to look at irrigation,” Mr. Tayebwa said.

Margaret Achilla Aleper, the Kotido district Woman MP said there is an emerging problem of women who have been widowed following the death of their men, migrating to neighboring districts of Agago and Otuke to eke a living.