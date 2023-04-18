The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda, to table a status report of roads in Kampala that are in a sorry state.

This was during today’s plenary sitting. Tayebwa is concerned about the photos on social media showing different roads within the city which are impassable, something he said is ashaming the country.

Tayebwa ordered Kabanda without fail to table a report to parliament next week on Tuesday detailing the amount of money received by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on maintenance of roads for the past three years, the number of roads worked upon, and their current status.

“Honourable minister for Kampala, next week, I need you on Tuesday to bring a statement to the House on how much money KCCA has received for road construction and maintenance for the last three years,” Tayebwa said.