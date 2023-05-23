Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has tasked the Ministry of Education to present a detailed statement on non-accredited “expired “courses tomorrow without fail.

“The country must be updated about the situation because some of the information I got from a very critical stakeholder was that the original statement on expiry of courses is a fake one,” Tayebwa said on Tuesday.

In his communication to the House on Tuesday afternoon, Tayebwa said the story about the over 2000 expired courses taught by both public and private universities is of great concern and that he has received many distraught calls from parents and students.

Taybewa has tasked the Ministry of Education to make a clear government stand to avert this situation and also assure Ugandans that indeed those who are educated have valid degrees and if not offer a solution.

“So we need clear communication and the government’s stand to avert this situation. We want the government to reassure Ugandans that indeed those who are educated, their degrees/ courses are okay, and if they are not okay, what are you going to do about it? How do we make a declaration as a country that our courses/ degrees are expired? It’s so scary so it needs to be handled seriously,” he added.