The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr. Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj. Gen Kahinda Otafiire to present a statement tomorrow concerning the alleged brutal arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and supporters earlier this week.

He made the remarks during his communication to the house in Wednesday’s plenary sitting. Tayebwa said he had received a letter from the Leader of Opposition asking him to evoke his powers and force the government to issue a statement on the arrest of NUP leaders and their supporters before their return to parliament.

On Tuesday, Tayebwa said he could not ask the Internal Affairs minister to present a statement on the alleged brutal arrest of NUP leaders due to the minister’s absence.

“Like I guided them much earlier, I’m happy that today they have decided to take a route that is acceptable because yesterday the Minister for Internal Affairs asked for permission not to be in the House because he had to address other matters,” Tayebwa said.

“I therefore would like to inform the Prime Minister that tomorrow, I put you on Order Paper to make a statement and I will share with you the copy of the letter which the Leader of Opposition has written,” he added.

A section of opposition legislators in Parliament walked out of Tuesday’s plenary sitting in protest against the recent arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and supporters.