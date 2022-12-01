The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has issued new guidelines on conduct of Parliamentary business on points of procedure and order during debate.

In his communication, Tayebwa said the new rules would spur constructive debate in the House reminding legislators to adhere to the parliament rules of procedure when debating, raising matters of national importance, or other matters.

He guided that a member raising on a point of procedure must ensure that it pertains to the subject matter under discussion by a member holding the floor, except for matters related to quorum.

The deputy speaker also cautioned MPs against making political statements, raising a matter of national importance, or any other matter under the guise of a point of procedure.

The guidance follows an incident of alleged misconduct by Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake who has since been sent to the rules committee for disciplinary action.