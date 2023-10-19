By Busein Samilu & Lydia Felly Akullu

A day after suspending five Opposition lawmakers, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa yesterday issued new guidelines, which, he said, are aimed at restoring sanity in Parliament.

Mr Tayebwa, in a lengthy communication during plenary, said majority of the legislators have chosen to break some rules of procedure in the August House.

“If you want to challenge my ruling, the rules give you leeway. It is no that I am the Alpha and Omega……I have a duty to protect the dignity of this House and I will ensure that is done but I request you, honourable col- leagues, that we accommodate each other,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa started with the issue of the dress code, which he said the legislators have abused.

“I will no longer allow wearing shirts in the House because this is a place of dignity. Only suits shall be allowed.

I want us to properly apply what is defined as African shirts, some are bought in Europe, they are not even Af- rican,” he said.

According to the Deputy Speaker, some members during parliamentary committees dress in jeans, trousers,

sneakers and flat shoes, among others.

“We want a full suit, it’s not just a shirt and you say this is African wear. It should match, it should be a match- ing suit, either safari, let’s have it clear,” he said.

“And for women, kindly try to be as decent as possible,” Mr Tayebwa added

Only those with special cases such as injuries, who will approach the Speaker prior to the sitting, will be allowed to attend the session, he stressed.

Approaching the Speaker

Mr Tayebwa informed the legislators that there will be no more approaching the Speaker’s chair from today as it has been. Only three members; the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Government Chief Whip are now free to approach the Speaker.