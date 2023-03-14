The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has urged delegates attending the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly in Bahrain to resist global pressures and trends that can take over their cultures and beliefs.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments that seeks to empower parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

Tayebwa urged the Parliaments to review and strengthen laws and policies to protect minority rights and prevent discrimination and establish institutions to protect the rights of minorities.

He however appealed to them to vehemently reject acts of homosexuality that are in total conflict with THEIR communities.

“We must remember we are representatives of our people. We should therefore make laws that fit in our societies, not our societies to fit in our laws. That is why for us in Uganda we strongly condemn the promotion of LGBT activities targeting our children who are unable at a young age to discern what is bad from what is good,” Tayebwa said.