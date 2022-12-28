By Esther Oluka | Daily Monitor

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has written to President Museveni notifying him of parliament’s intention to censure the state minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza.

This has been confirmed to the Daily Monitor by a state house source who preferred anonymity.

The source said the president was notified through a December 23rd letter written by the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Tayebwa last week on Friday informed legislators that he would write to the president over the matter after nearly half of all Members of Parliament appended their signatures in support of the motion to censure the minister.

While the majority of the lawmakers had expected to vote on the matter, Tayebwa guided that they had to write to the President first as per the Constitution.

