A primary school teacher in Jinja district has been arrested for allegedly marrying a girl who has just completed Primary Leaving Exams (PLE).

The suspect is a teacher at New York primary school in Butagaya sub-county in Jinja district who is said to have married the 15-year-old girl from the mentioned school.

The Butagaya sub-county LC3 Chairman, Abdallah Suta says the suspect is said to have taken the minor to Pallisa district (his home area) shortly after finishing her P.L.E final paper.

Suta explained that the minor sent her property home using a boda boda rider and proceeded to Pallisa.

According to Suta, the girl asked the taxi conductor she boarded from (Amber Court in Jinja) to assist her with the mobile phone which she used to call the school director whom she instructed to tell the parents that they should not get worried about her not returning home. The girl reportedly told the school director that she had gone to her Auntie’s place in Mukono for holiday.

The parents reportedly got suspicious and asked the director to give them the contact of the person she had used to call and upon calling, the person informed them that he was a conductor in a taxi that was traveling to Pallisa where they dropped the girl.

After talking to various teachers at the school, it was discovered that one of them had taken the girl for marriage.