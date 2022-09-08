Police in Soroti west division have arrested a 23-year-old teacher from Rise and Shine nursery and primary for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old minor.

It is alleged that last evening, the suspect picked the victim from her residential home in Aloet Akum cell, eastern division, Soroti city and took her to the teachers’ quarters at the mentioned school where he had carnal knowledge of her, well knowing she was a minor.

Oscar Ageca, the East Kyoga police spokesperson says the teacher was saved from being lynched by an angry mob after the victim confessed to her parents.

Police have preferred aggravated defilement charges, whose punishment is life imprisonment.

Under Uganda’s legal framework, children (persons under eighteen years old) cannot legally consent to having carnal knowledge with any one.