

A teacher has been charged with two counts of rape and obtaining over Shs6 million from the sister of the victim.

The teacher pretended to be the Director of BABA TV and Radio station in Jinja district and promised to give the victim’s sister a job.

The suspect is Moses Muyinda aged 27 a resident of Namulesa village in Mafubira trading center in Jinja district.

Muyinda has appeared before Jinja court grade one Magistrate Happy Kyomuhangi and pleaded not guilty to offences including two counts of rape, trafficking in persons, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

He has been remanded at Kirinya government prison until June 16th after state prosecutor Elima Doreen informed court that investigations in the case are still ongoing.