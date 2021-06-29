By ESTHER OLUKA

The lockdown is beginning to take a toll on Ugandans, with some now being forced to look for other jobs in order to make ends meet.

Among those is Ms Loyce Mugide, 43, a teacher at Kireka Home for Children with Special Needs.

Ms Mugide is a mother of four children aged 20, 10, 8, and 5. Currently, she is carrying the bigger burden of providing for the family after her partner moved out of their home following a misunderstanding.

Ms Mugide says she had to think outside the box of how to survive during the lockdown after President Museveni made the announcement on June 18.

“Things were not good for me and the children during last year’s lockdown. Life was hard because I sat home most of the time,” she says.

“And so when President Museveni make the announcement that the country was going to have a lockdown for a period of 42 days, I began thinking of what possible jobs to do during this time,” she adds.

Ms Mugide also says the other reason she was forced to think of getting another job was because of the unstable academic calendar.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/teacher-turns-waitress-to-survive-2nd-lockdown-3454634