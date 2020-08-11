

Two teachers have been arraigned before Makindye General Court Martial for allegedly being found in possession of an AK 47 gun and ammunitions.

The teachers include a 53year old Abdul Dudu and Muhammed Abdulahi Kalangwa both teachers of Abdul Karim Bwaise.

They are jointly charged with a 68year old tailer Shaban Ali a resident of Kanyanya.

Prosecution states that the trio and others still at large in the month of July 2020 at the Pakwach customs check point were found in possession of an Ak 47 and ammunitions which are ordinary a monopoly of security forces.

They were remanded to Kitalya government prison until August 24th for mention of the case as prosecution concludes it’s inquiries.