By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has urged the government to speed up the process of vaccinating teachers and students to allow resumption of school operations.

During the last presidential address on COVID-19, the president tasked the ministries of health and education to discuss ways of including children between 12-18 years in the vaccination program so they can return to school after inoculation.

In the meantime, however, the president said schools should remain closed, advising that online teaching continues with the ministry of education and sports to provide the learning materials.

But UNATU’s Secretary-General Filbert Baguma tells KFM that online teaching has proven to be ineffective and discriminatory, urging the government to instead speed up vaccination and open schools.