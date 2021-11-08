By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister for Primary Education Dr Joyce Moriku has appealed to two private teacher associations to settle their differences to enable them get the shs 20 billion covid19 relief funds promised by President Museveni.

Last year, President Museveni pledged shs 20b to support teachers in private schools to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the closure of schools.

However, one year later, the teachers are yet to receive the money.

The money is supposed to be channeled through their respective Savings and Credit Co-operative Societies (SACCOs).

Speaking to KFM, Dr Moriku says the money is available and was due to be released by the ministry of finance but has since been blocked by the two conflicting teacher groups.

The minister now says the matter is before the Attorney General who will guide on how the money can be released.

Juma Mwamula, the general secretary of Uganda National Private Teachers Union, earlier said some bureaucrats in the ministry of Education and Sports have frustrated their efforts to pursue the money.