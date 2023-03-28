The Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union (UPSTU) has attributed the poor performance on lack of enough laboratory apparatus in schools across the country.

Regardless of initiatives by government to prioritize science subjects including a pay raise for science teachers, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) reported a drop in the performance in Biology, which they said was below the 2020 improvement.

According to the results, only 0.1 percent of learners scored A in Biology.

Now UPSTU general secretary, Aron Mugaiga tells KFM that most school laboratories are not facilitated with the required equipment and that some students are asked to buy their own specimens like rats for the laboratory.

He has appealed to the government to facilitate these labs