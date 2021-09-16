By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of health has implored all teachers to ensure they go for vaccination to allow the safe reopening of schools.

The government has pegged the reopening of schools to get a good number of teachers vaccinated.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, the ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona has said that out of the targeted 550,000 teachers, only just over 16% of these are fully vaccinated.

He says nearly 240,000 have received their first jab and 88,000 have had the second one.

Ainebyoona adds that out of the targeted 150,000 health workers, only 53,000 representing 35.5% are fully vaccinated.