The Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) has vowed to continue with the ongoing industrial action over discriminative salary enhancement despite a directive from President Museveni to return to class.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, June 18, the President asked the teachers across the country to call off the industrial action, saying government is committed to honouring salary enhancement in a phased manner.

“In principle, we shall pay everybody well but as of now, let us concentrate on one aspect. Don’t tell me about this industrial action. Go and work. Our aim is to pay civil servants well,” he said.