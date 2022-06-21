By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda National Teachers Union, UNATU is demanding for a supplementary budget to cater for the enhancement of salaries for Arts teachers.

Speaking on the KFM hot seat show last night, the UNATU secretary general Filbert Baguma said they will not return to class until the government comes up with a temporary plan for them.

Baguma added that their resumption of duty is dependent on how fast the ministries of Public Service and Finance conclude the review process and whether the outcome addresses discrepancies in salary enhancement for all teachers across the board.

The teachers last week laid down their tools protesting the decision by the government to increase salaries for their science counterparts saying all teachers matter.

President Museveni is today expected to meet officials from the ministry of education and the teachers Union over the ongoing strike by Arts teachers.