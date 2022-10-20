By Dan Wandera & Barbara Nalweyiso

Several workers at both the public and private institutions in Mubende district remain stuck at their respective homes over the movement ban under the Ebola lockdown that restricted the use of the boda boda motorcycles among other transport means in Mubende and Kassanda districts.

Between Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th October, several teachers and health workers from both private and public institutions flocked the office of the Mubende RDC seeking movement permits for their respective motorcycles and vehicles without much success.

Pafuladito Kyeyune, the head teacher of Focus Primary School tells KFM that some of his teachers are stranded at home.

Hope Nakazibwe, the Mubende district Woman Member of Parliament also revealed earlier that several health workers are stuck and unable to move to their designated health facilities after failing to get transport means.

However, the Mubende RDC, Rosemary Byabasaija says the presidential lockdown guidelines clearly ban the use of the boda boda motorcycles until 21 days elapse, urging residents to be patient.

According to Asaph Kaabunga, the Mubende district education officer, all efforts are underway to ensure that schools run smoothly through continued supervision, sensitization, and finding safe means for school operations.