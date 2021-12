By Moses Ndhaye

The Association of Teachers of French in Uganda HAVE DECRIED the decreasing number of students offering French as an optional language.

The president of the association Muhindo Isevahani attributes the downward trend to the reduction of subjects taught at O level from 43 to 21.

According to Muhindo, the country has 366 active French teachers spread out in over 200 schools.

He warns that many might be rendered jobless if nothing is done.