By Damali Mukhaye

Teachers and private schools owners have highlighted issues they expect in the revised schools calendar set to be unveiled today by the minister of education.

The chairperson of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union Filbert Baguma says they expect the revised school calendar to take care of the time learners have spent out of schools.

Baguma also says the new calendar should have short holidays for learners because they have already spent a lot of time home.

Meanwhile the chairperson of the National Private Educational Institutions Association Hasadu Kirabira says the new calendar should recognize 2021 as a dead year to avoid the confusion.

He adds that he expects government to reopen for all learners in a staggered manner with some learners studying in the morning and others in the afternoon.