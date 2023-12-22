By David Awori

Secondary school teachers in Busia district stormed the district council meeting on Friday, demanding the immediate payment of their overdue salaries.

Over 400 teachers from both secondary and tertiary institutions claim they have not received their wages for two months.

The teachers’ presence paralyzed the council session, which was scheduled to discuss supplementary budgets and committee formation.

They insisted that the council chairman, Stephen Mugeni Wasike, and his executive committee authorize their immediate payment, but Chairman Wasike reportedly refused.

“It is absurd for me to start deliberating in council when the issues of teachers are not handled. These teachers hold the stake, we are speaking good English because of these teachers,” Mr Moses Kibedi, a youth district councilor told KFM on Friday.