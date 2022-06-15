By Ritah Kemigisa

Teachers under their umbrella body, Uganda National Teachers Union-UNATU have announced a sit down strike that kicks off today.

In a statement the UNATU general secretary Filbert Baguma says they are aggrieved by the discriminatory salary enhancements.

While presenting the national budget on Tuesday, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija announced shs 495 billion allocation for enhancement of salaries of medical workers, scientists, and science teachers.

However Baguma in a statement issued last evening says all teachers’ matters and thus deserve an increment.

He has now rallied all teachers to stay at home.

The teachers are demanding that government implements the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) without discrimination.



UNATU and other public service unions signed a CBA with the government that highlighted plans for salary enhancement across all categories of civil servants for the financial years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.

They also agreed that negotiations for FY 2020/2021 and FY 2022/2023 would go on as agreed in the agreement.