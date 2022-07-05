The leadership of Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) has suspended their industrial action hours after meeting President Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

Primary teachers and teachers of arts subjects in secondary schools have been on a sit-down strike since June 15 over discriminatory salary enhancement in favour of teachers of science subjects in government school.

Serval meetings between the teachers’ leadership and government officials, including the Vice President and the president held earlier did not yield fruits after they failed to agree.

