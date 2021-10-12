By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni is today set to preside over the national commemoration of the International Teacher’s Day at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Teachers across the world marked their day on October 5th, but president Museveni asked teachers in Uganda to postpone their celebrations because he was out of the country.

The Secretary General of the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) Filbert Baguma says due to covid-19 and budget constraints, they will hold only one national celebration at Kololo today.

He says due to Covid-19, attendance has been restricted to only a few invited teachers and guests with others to follow the event on social media.

In her message to teachers, the Ministry of Education permanent secretary, Ketty Lamaro says when schools reopen, a lot will depend on teachers to ensure that learners are able to continue and make up for the lost time.