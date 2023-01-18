Arts teachers have vowed not to go back to classes when the first term reopens next month if the government does not enhance their salaries in the next financial year by 100 percent.

Teachers in their letter addressed to the Minister of Public Service questioned what they called “double standards” when the government increased salaries of their counterparts, science teachers by 300 percent.

The teachers asked the government to include their money for salary rise in the next financial year 2023/24,

In an interview with KFM, the Secretary-General of the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) Filbert Baguma said that if their demand is not answered by the government, they will not show up at schools to teach.

The state minister for higher education, John Chrysostom Muyingo asked the teachers to be patient, saying it is already in the plans of the government to have their salaries enhanced.

He says they should not threaten to strike because teaching is a noble call and that threats will not work.