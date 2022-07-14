BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Ministry of Education has banned teachers with pass degrees from service effective January 2023.

The move is in line with the 2004 amendments that were issued by Public Service Commission requiring all applicants for the teaching profession to possess honours degrees from recognised Universities and other tertiary institutions.

In the June 27th circular from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Ketty Lamaro indicates that they have studied the amended guidelines and noted the public’s views about the pass degree graduate teachers.

However, Ms Lamaro’s letter addressed to all academic registrars of Universities and other tertiary institutions indicates that the above does not affect graduates with pass degrees that were already appointed in the District.

A pass degree is the lowest classification awarded to students who usually get between 2.0 to 2.79 CGPA after the end of their program.