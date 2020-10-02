

Private school teachers are yet to agree on the modalities of how to share the Shs 22bn that was given to them by the government as Covid relief.

Private teachers’ association leaders and the ministry of education officials have held protracted meetings since Wednesday but have not yet reached agreement on how to share money.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of the Private Schools and Institutions Covid-19 committee Joseph Kiggundu says they plan to hold another meeting next week to further seek consensus on the matter.

He says though, that they have so far agreed to first establish the structures of all teachers in private schools across the country to enable equitable distribution of the money.

President Museveni in one of his addresses on Covid-19 asked the ministry of finance to release Shs22bn to bail out teachers who have been hit hard by the pandemic.