

By Yahudu Kitunzi & Fred Wambede

The Mbale Covid -19 Taskforce officials have dispatched a team of health workers to Namisindwa district to search and quarantine contacts of a 34-year Ugandan woman who died from coronavirus.

The deceased identified as Yunis Chimatala was a resident of Sisongofwa village, Namabya Sub-county.

She was Kenyan national married to a Ugandan.

At time of her death, she was working as cleaner at a branch of Joyce Health centre and hospice in her village, Sisongofwa.

The health officials have also quarantined all health workers, patients and other staff members of Joyce Health Centre and Hospice in Mbale city.

Mbale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Lilian Nakaweesi says police officers have been deployed to man the facility that is now out of bounds to the public.

She, however, called for calm, saying the government is in control.