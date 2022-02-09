By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University student has lost his hand after he was hit by a tear gas canister on Monday during the student’s protest against online lessons.

Makerere University Guild President, Shamim Nambassa says that Richard Ssebugadde, a third-year student offering medicine and surgery was on Monday night hit by a tear gas canister.

According to Nambassa, Ssebugadde found a tear gas canister on his bed and as he tried to throw it outside the window, it shattered his palm.

Kampala Metropolitan area spokesperson Luke Oweyisigirye says they received the case yesterday and police at Wandegeya are investigating an incident where a tear gas canister accidentally exploded in the hands of Ssebugadde.