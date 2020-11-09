Teargas has rocked areas of Kalerwe and Bwaise as the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was heading to Arua to start his campaigns.

Before setting off for his campaigns, Bobi Wine held a press conference at his headquarters in Kamwokya and revealed that despite the limited number of days, he is willing to do anything to reach all Ugandans.

According to Bobi Wine, he says he has come to join the liberation struggle and lead Ugandans to the new Uganda.

”I come as a Joshua to deliver you to the new Uganda,” he said.

Bobi Wine further called upon Ugandans and journalists to switch on their cameras and cover all the events because the world entirely depends on them during these times.

He had warned that Museveni has no way out this time because the youths are ready to take over power.

“I am here to tell you, Museveni, that God has sent you this generation of youths and you have no way out,” he warned.

Museveni kicks off his campaign in Luweero before heading to Lira and Apac, Bobi wine starts with Arua, Nebbi before going to Kitgum, Gen Tumukunde kicks off his campaign on Tuesday in Rukungiri, Fred Mwesigye starts off in Kampala, Nancy kalembe will be in Jinja while Joseph Kabuleta will be in Gulu.