By Joseph Omollo

Teargas has this afternoon rocked Tororo town as anti-riot police engaged in running battles with supporters of National Unity Platform commonly known People Power who had allegedly arranged a procession in Town.

The protestors who were wearing red barrettes were in company of boda boda riders who had allegedly stormed streets claiming that they were trying to share joy after their party president, Robert Kyagulanyi was successfully nominated to participate in the 2021 general elections.

The supporters led by their district coordinator Joshua Jack Mwenge had gathered in front of the new market along Oguti 2 road where police swung into action and managed to disperse the crowd.

Police has managed to arrest four supporters of the National Unity Platform and notably Abdu Wekwali the candidate for Tororo municipality mayoral seat, Aljamal Jessey the contestant for Western division in Tororo municipal and two others that could not be identified during press time.

The district police commander Superintendent of police Rogers Chebene confirmed that they swung into action after a tip off from their informants.

He said that he was aware that Electoral Commission had designated nominations at Kyambogo and therefore, they had not expected anybody to organize any procession in an area that had not been gazzetted.

Chebene added that the organizers of the procession would have sought permission so that they are guided but for this case, such procedures were not followed.

He disclosed that police managed to only arrest four people. Police also impounded one of the vehicles that was being used during the procession.